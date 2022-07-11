Politics

US State Department – John Kerry’s Travel to Poland

July 11, 2022
Special Presidential Envoy for Climate John Kerry will travel to Warsaw July 11-13 to engage with government counterparts, thank Poland for its support of Ukraine, and further enhance cooperation on the climate crisis and European energy security, including opportunities for energy efficiency, nuclear power generation, and acceleration of renewable energy deployment.