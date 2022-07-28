US State Department – Investment Climate Reports

2022 Investment Climate Statements Released

Washington, DC – The US Department of State released the following statement:

The Department of State released the 2022 Investment Climate Statements today. The reports help U.S. companies make informed business decisions by providing up-to-date information on the investment climates of more than 160 countries and economies that are current or potential markets for U.S. companies. The Investment Climate Statements also serve as references for partner governments seeking to mobilize high-quality, sustainable investments to facilitate their economies’ recovery from the pandemic.

Our overseas missions are working to address the barriers to U.S. investment highlighted by the Investment Climate Statements. The reports cover topics including (but not limited to): Openness to Investment, Legal and Regulatory Systems, Protection of Real and Intellectual Property Rights, Financial Sector, State-Owned Enterprises, Responsible Business Conduct, Corruption, and Labor Policies and Practices.

The statements also assess how governments uphold international labor standards, combat corruption, implement policies to attract environmentally sustainable foreign direct investment, and encourage companies to practice responsible business conduct. Readers can access points of contact within each U.S. mission for additional follow-up and consultation.

The Investment Climate Statements also form a chapter of the Department of Commerce’s Country Commercial Guides and can be read together with those guides for a broad description of the investment and business environments in foreign economies. The Country Commercial Guides can be viewed at https://www.trade.gov/ccg-landing-page and the Investment Climate Statements at https://www.state.gov/investment-climate-statements/.