US State Department – International Roma Day

Washington, DC (STL.News) Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken released the following statement:

On behalf of the United States, I extend best wishes to Roma everywhere on this special day when we celebrate the rich culture, language, heritage, and aspirations of Roma globally, including the generations of Romani Americans who have helped build and continue to enhance the United States.

We also recognize today that many of the world’s Roma continue to suffer from marginalization, systemic discrimination, statelessness, and violence. This treatment and exclusion prevent many Roma from reaching their full potential in political, social, and economic spheres. As Europe’s largest ethnic minority, we acknowledge the challenges experienced by Roma who have fled Ukraine in the face of President Putin’s unjustified and brutal attack on that country. In addition to the trauma of war, they must frequently cope with a lack of documentation and stigmatization along their evacuation routes.

The United States calls on all governments to uphold their international obligations, respect the human rights of all people, and provide equitable access to civil registration, housing, health care, and public services. We condemn bigotry in any form—including persistent anti-Roma bigotry—and underscore our support of the Action Plan on Improving the Situation of Roma and Sinti within the OSCE Area.

Every individual is born free and equal in dignity and rights, and the United States remains devoted to inclusion and equity for members of all races and ethnicities, both at home and abroad. To commemorate International Roma Day, we reaffirm this commitment to Roma throughout the world.