US State Department – Guyana National Day

Washington, DC (STL.News) Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken released the following statement:

On behalf of the Government of the United States, I congratulate the people of Guyana on your 56th anniversary of independence.

We value the close partnership between the United States and the Co-operative Republic of Guyana. We have partnered on health security to provide hundreds of thousands of vaccines to the Guyanese people to fight COVID-19. We continue to develop a robust bilateral trade relationship, focusing on high standards and transparency. We look forward to collaborating with Guyana on energy and food security and strengthening our broad ties going forward.

As you mark this cheerful occasion, we join you in celebrating your Independence Day.