US State Department: Education Institutions Attacks in Kabul

Attacks on Education Institutions in Kabul

Washington, DC (STL.News) The US Department of State released the following statement:

The United States joins the international community in expressing outrage in response to today’s heinous attacks on the Mumtaz Education Center and the Abdul Rahim Shahid school in Kabul, Afghanistan. We offer sincere condolences to the families and other loved ones of those killed in these cowardly acts. The perpetrators must be brought to justice.

All Afghan children deserve to pursue their studies safely and without fear of violence.