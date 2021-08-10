US State Department: Ecuador’s National Day

Washington, DC (STL.News) Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken released the following statement:

On behalf of the Government of the United States and the American people, I send warm greetings to the Ecuadorian people as you celebrate the 212th anniversary of your declaration of independence.

The United States commends the people of Ecuador for their transparent, free, and fair elections, the bedrock of our shared democratic values. Last May, President Biden affirmed our commitment to strengthening our bilateral relationship when he deployed his first presidential delegation to President Lasso’s inauguration.

We stand with the people and government of Ecuador in the fight against the pandemic, as evidenced by our direct donation of two million doses of the Pfizer vaccine, building on the assistance we have provided since the outset of the pandemic. We look forward to emerging together from this global challenge even stronger and more prosperous.

Ecuador is a steadfast partner of the United States and a beacon of hope for refugees and migrants from Venezuela, Colombia, and elsewhere. We look forward to working with you to fight transnational organized crime and corruption, strengthen human rights and press freedom, expand our trade relationship, and support refugees and migrants. Our joint efforts will strengthen the security and prosperity of both our nations, and the people of the region.

I extend best wishes to the people of Ecuador on this auspicious day.