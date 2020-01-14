US Secretary of Labor Scalia Highlights Workforce Development in Wiles-Barre, Pennsylvania

WASHINGTON, DC (STL.News) Today, U.S. Secretary of Labor Eugene Scalia toured Pulverman Manufacturing and participated in a roundtable discussion with the Northeastern Pennsylvania Alliance in Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania. Secretary Scalia underscored the Administration’s focus on training workers for jobs of the future as well as the positive impact the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement (USMCA) will have on the region’s economy.

“During my visit to Northeastern Pennsylvania, I was once again able to see firsthand the historic economic growth our nation has experienced over the past three years,” said U.S. Secretary of Labor Eugene Scalia. “Today, job openings outnumber job seekers by more than one million. Through workforce development and passage of the USMCA, this Administration will help American workers gain the necessary skills to fill job openings. I want to thank Randy Mark of Pulverman Manufacturing, and Jeffrey Box and Phillip Condron of the Northeastern Pennsylvania Alliance for their meaningful insight and leadership as job creators.”

