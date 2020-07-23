US Sanctions Moron Brothers for their Role in Regime Corruption

Washington, DC (STL.News) The Secretary of State, Michael R. Pompeo released the following statement:

The United States is sanctioning brothers Santiago Jose Moron Hernandez and Ricardo Jose Moron Hernandez for their sustained support of corruption by the illegitimate Maduro regime. By enabling an illicit gold scheme and other blatant public corruption, these two men have turned a blind eye to the suffering of the people of Venezuela who are the victims of their corrupt enterprise.

With this latest Treasury Department action, the U.S. reaffirms its commitment to promoting accountability for all those who facilitate corruption inside Venezuela. We will continue to hold accountable those who perpetuate the suffering in Venezuela in the interest of lining the pockets of Maduro, his cronies, and themselves.

