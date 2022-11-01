Business

US Fed meet: Another 75 bps rate hike on cards amid high inflation? Peter Cardillo analyses top concerns

November 1, 2022
Alexander Graham
US Fed meet: Another 75 bps rate hike on cards amid high inflation? Peter Cardillo analyses top concerns – The Economic Times Video | ET Now

ET Now |

FOMC meets amidst record high inflation as US reels under over 8% inflation. Can we expect another 75 bps rate hike? Peter Cardillo of Spartan Capital Securities analyses the top concerns of Federal Reserve.