US DOL Partners with Brasfield & Gorrie, LLC to promote workplace safety at construction site

BIRMINGHAM, AL (STL.News) The U.S. Department of Labor’s Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) has established a strategic partnership with Brasfield & Gorrie LLC to promote worker safety and health at the Protective Stadium project site in Birmingham, Alabama. The University of Alabama Safe State Consultation Program is also a signatory to this agreement and provides full support to ensuring worker safety.

The partnership seeks to prevent injuries and exposure to hazards during construction of a new 45,000-seat, open-air stadium. Under the agreement, the partners will focus on the use of personal protective equipment; heat illness prevention; fire protection and prevention; and hazards related to falls, struck-by and caught-in/between objects, electrical, hand and power tools, silica, lead and noise. The partners will also encourage contractors to develop and implement safety and health programs, and provide safety and health training to employees, employers and supervisors.

OSHA’s Strategic Partnership Program works with employers, employees, professional and trade associations, labor organizations, and other interested stakeholders to establish specific goals, strategies and performance measures to improve worker safety and health.

Under the Occupational Safety and Health Act of 1970, employers are responsible for providing safe and healthful workplaces for their employees. OSHA’s role is to help ensure these conditions for America’s working men and women by setting and enforcing standards, and providing training, education and assistance. For more information, visit https://www.osha.gov.

The mission of the Department of Labor is to foster, promote and develop the welfare of the wage earners, job seekers, and retirees of the United States; improve working conditions; advance opportunities for profitable employment; and assure work-related benefits and rights.

CLICK to VIEW SOURCE