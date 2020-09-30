US DOL awards additional funding to Rhode Island for Grant responding to Opioid Crisis

WASHINGTON, DC (STL.News) The U.S. Department of Labor today announced additional funding for an opioid-crisis National Health Emergency Dislocated Worker Grant (DWG) for the Rhode Island Department of Labor and Training. The award of $1,329,657 will provide continued employment and training services to eligible individuals in communities across five counties, which are affected significantly by the health and economic effects of widespread opioid use, addiction and overdose.

The project provides eligible grant participants with disaster-relief employment in jobs addressing the impacts of the opioid crisis, such as peer recovery specialists. The project also provides employment and training services to individuals affected by the opioid crisis and to individuals seeking careers in healthcare professions related to addiction, treatment, prevention, and pain management.

The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services declared the opioid crisis a national public health emergency in October 2017, enabling the State of Rhode Island to request this funding.

Supported by the Workforce Innovation and Opportunity Act of 2014, Dislocated Worker Grants temporarily expand the service capacity of dislocated worker programs at the state and local levels by providing funding assistance in response to large, unexpected economic events that cause significant job losses.

