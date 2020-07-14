US Department of State: On the Death of General Paik Sun-yup

Washington, DC (STL.News) Press Statement By Morgan Ortagus, Department Spokesperson:

The United States extends its sincerest condolences to the people of the Republic of Korea on the death of General Paik Sun-yup. As Korea’s first four-star general, his service to his country in the Korean War was emblematic of the fight for the values of freedom and democracy, values that both the United States and the Republic of Korea continue to uphold today. In his work as a diplomat and a statesman, General Paik served his country with great distinction and helped to forge the U.S.-ROK Alliance. In the spirit of our shared sacrifice, we offer our deepest sympathies and gratitude for his service.

