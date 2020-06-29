US Department of State: On Passage of Georgian Constitutional Reform

Washington, DC (STL.News) The US Department of State released the following statement:

The United States applauds Georgia’s historic adoption of constitutional amendments that establish a more proportional electoral system. Enacted as a result of the important March 8 agreement among a majority of political parties, they will help promote greater stability and parliamentary pluralism in Georgia’s October parliamentary elections.

We urge Georgia’s parliament to pass election reform legislation that fully incorporates OSCE/ODIHR recommendations, and Georgia’s authorities to effectively implement such legislation. A key test for Georgia’s democratic evolution will be the holding of a free, fair, and transparent electoral process that represents the choice of the Georgian people. The fairness of the pre-election and post-election periods is equally as important as the conduct of election day.

The United States will continue to support Georgia’s efforts to strengthen its democracy, electoral practices, and the rule of law, as well as its broader Euro-Atlantic aspirations, which are among the best defenses against Russian aggression.

