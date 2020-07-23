US Department of State: On GHSA Steering Group’s Joint Statement

Washington, DC (STL.News) The US Department of State released the following statement:

Today all members of the Global Health Security Agenda (GHSA) Steering Group released a joint statement. The United States remains firmly committed to achieving a world that is safer and more secure from infectious disease threats. The United States is proud to join this multisectoral and multi-stakeholder effort to achieve sustainable and measurable results toward GHSA 2024 targets for building and maintaining health security capacities.

Launched in 2014, the GHSA is a multilateral initiative of nearly 70 countries, international organizations, civil society, and private sector partners working together to keep the world safe from infectious disease threats. The GHSA brings together a range of sectors, including foreign affairs, health, agriculture, finance, and defense to build countries’ capacities to prevent, detect, and respond to infectious disease threats whether naturally occurring, deliberate, or accidental.

