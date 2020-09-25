US Department of State: Migration of Refugee Case Processing System

Washington, DC (STL.News) The US Department Of State released the following statement:

The U.S. Department of State’s Bureau of Population, Refugees and Migration (PRM) will begin migrating its Refugee Processing Center case processing system to a new IT system on October 9, 2020. This is part of a multi-year process to upgrade and modernize the system used to ensure the safety, security, and integrity of the U.S. Refugee Admissions Program. Due to this migration and the development and deployment of the new IT system, there will be a change in publicly available refugee admissions data reporting on www.wrapsnet.org effective October 9, 2020 at 5:00pm ET:

The following reports will remain available on wrapsnet.org after October 9

PRM Refugee Admissions Report

Arrivals by Admissions Category – this will be renamed to Refugee Arrivals by Admission Category by Month

SIV Reception and Placement (R&P) Recipients by Nationality by Month – this will be renamed to SIV Arrivals by Nationality by Month

Refugee Arrivals by State and Nationality – this will be renamed to Refugee Arrivals by State and Nationality by Month

Arrivals by Region by Fiscal Year

SIV Arrivals by Fiscal Year

Historical Arrivals Broken Down by Region (1975 – Present) – this will be located on the archives page

The following reports will no longer be available after October 9, 5:00pm ET

Top 10 Languages Spoken by Arrived Refugees

Map Arrivals by State

Cumulative Arrivals by State for Refugees and SIV Reception and Placement (R&P) Recipients – Afghan

Cumulative Arrivals by State for Refugees and SIV Reception and Placement (R&P) Recipients – Iraqi

PRM Admissions Graph

All interactive reports

For queries related to this migration effort, please contact prmpress@state.gov.

CLICK to VIEW SOURCE