US Department of State: Independence Day in the Republic of Cyprus

Washington, DC (STL.News) The US Secretary Of State, Michael R. Pompeo released the following statement:

On behalf of the United States of America, I offer my congratulations to the people of the Republic of Cyprus on the 60th anniversary of your independence.

The United States and the Republic of Cyprus enjoy a robust and growing diplomatic, security, and economic partnership, which I was pleased to observe firsthand during my September 12 visit. Our two countries are working closely together on critical issues, including counterterrorism, anti-money laundering, and combating trafficking in persons. The United States sees the Republic of Cyprus as a valued partner in our efforts to promote regional security and prosperity, and to curb the efforts of malign regional actors in the Eastern Mediterranean such as Russia.

We are proud of our deepening security relationship, which will promote peace and stability throughout the Eastern Mediterranean region. The United States continues to support efforts toward a comprehensive settlement to reunify the island as a bizonal, bicommunal federation, to the benefit of all Cypriots as well as the wider region.

