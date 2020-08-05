US Department of State: Explosion in Beirut

Washington, DC (STL.News) Michael R. Pompeo, Secretary of the US Department of State released the following statement:

I’d like to extend my deepest condolences to all those affected by the massive explosion at the port of Beirut today. We are closely monitoring and stand ready to assist the people of Lebanon as they recover from this tragedy. Our team in Beirut has reported to me the extensive damage to a city and a people that I hold dear, an additional challenge in a time of already deep crisis. We understand that the Government of Lebanon continues to investigate its cause and look forward to the outcome of those efforts.

