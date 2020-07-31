US Department of State: Expansion of the Scope of Iran Metals Sanctions

Expansion of the Scope of Iran Metals Sanctions Targeting Iran’s Nuclear, Military, and Ballistic Missile Programs and the IRGC

Iran’s nuclear, ballistic missile, and military programs pose a grave threat to international peace and security. To address these threats, I am announcing a major expansion of the scope of State Department-administered Iran metals-related sanctions. Today, the State Department is identifying 22 specific materials used in connection with Iran’s nuclear, military, or ballistic missile programs. Those who knowingly transfer such materials to Iran are now sanctionable pursuant to Section 1245 of the Iranian Freedom and Counter-Proliferation Act.

Under the same provision of law, I am continuing my determination that the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) controls Iran’s construction sector. The IRGC’s construction firm and many of its subsidiaries remain sanctioned by the United Nations because they were directly involved in the construction of the uranium enrichment site at Fordow. As a result of this IRGC determination, any knowing transfer of certain materials, including graphite or raw or semi-finished metals, to or from Iran to be used in connection with the construction sector of Iran remains sanctionable.

The 22 materials I have determined are used in connection with Iran’s nuclear, military, or ballistic missile programs are:

ALUMINIUM 319

ALUMINIUM 1100

ALUMINIUM 225

ALUMINIUM 6061

ALUMINIUM 6063

ALUMINIUM 6082

ALUMINIUM 7075

ALUMINIUM BROZE ALLOY UNS C63600 (CDA alloy 636)

ALUMINIUM OXIDE (Al2O3)

STEEL 302

STEEL 4130

STAINLESS STEEL 321

STAINLESS STEEL 316

A877 STEEL

A228 STEEL

100Cr6-52100 STEEL

350 MARAGING STEEL (also known as MARAGING STEEL350)

300 MARAGING STEEL (also known as MARAGING STEEL300)

UNS Cl7200-TDO1 [BERYLLIUM COPPER]

UNS C37000 – CuZn38Pb1

TUNGSTEN COPPER

ALUMINIUM POWDER with purity above 98 percent

