US Department of State: Expansion of the Scope of Iran Metals Sanctions

Expansion of the Scope of Iran Metals Sanctions Targeting Iran’s Nuclear, Military, and Ballistic Missile Programs and the IRGC
Washington, DC (STL.News) The US Secretary of State, Michael R. Pompeo released the following statement:
Iran’s nuclear, ballistic missile, and military programs pose a grave threat to international peace and security. To address these threats, I am announcing a major expansion of the scope of State Department-administered Iran metals-related sanctions. Today, the State Department is identifying 22 specific materials used in connection with Iran’s nuclear, military, or ballistic missile programs. Those who knowingly transfer such materials to Iran are now sanctionable pursuant to Section 1245 of the Iranian Freedom and Counter-Proliferation Act.
Under the same provision of law, I am continuing my determination that the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) controls Iran’s construction sector. The IRGC’s construction firm and many of its subsidiaries remain sanctioned by the United Nations because they were directly involved in the construction of the uranium enrichment site at Fordow. As a result of this IRGC determination, any knowing transfer of certain materials, including graphite or raw or semi-finished metals, to or from Iran to be used in connection with the construction sector of Iran remains sanctionable.
The 22 materials I have determined are used in connection with Iran’s nuclear, military, or ballistic missile programs are:
ALUMINIUM 319
ALUMINIUM 1100
ALUMINIUM 225
ALUMINIUM 6061
ALUMINIUM 6063
ALUMINIUM 6082
ALUMINIUM 7075
ALUMINIUM BROZE ALLOY UNS C63600 (CDA alloy 636)
ALUMINIUM OXIDE (Al2O3)
STEEL 302
STEEL 4130
STAINLESS STEEL 321
STAINLESS STEEL 316
A877 STEEL
A228 STEEL
100Cr6-52100 STEEL
350 MARAGING STEEL (also known as MARAGING STEEL350)
300 MARAGING STEEL (also known as MARAGING STEEL300)
UNS Cl7200-TDO1 [BERYLLIUM COPPER]
UNS C37000 – CuZn38Pb1
TUNGSTEN COPPER
ALUMINIUM POWDER with purity above 98 percent