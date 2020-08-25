US Department of State: Confirmation of Reports on the Poisoning of Aleksey Navalny

Washington, DC (STL.News) Michael R. Pompeo, Secretary of the US Department of State released the following statement:

The United States is deeply concerned by reported preliminary conclusions from German medical experts that Russian opposition activist Aleksey Navalny was poisoned. If the reports prove accurate, the United States supports the EU’s call for a comprehensive investigation and stands ready to assist in that effort.

Mr. Navalny’s family and the Russian people deserve to see a full and transparent investigation carried out, and for those involved to be held accountable. Our thoughts are with Mr. Navalny’s family and we hope for his full recovery.

