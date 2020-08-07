US Department of State: Commemorating the 30th Anniversary of Operation Desert Shield

Washington, DC (STL.News) Michael R. Pompeo, Secretary of the US Department of State released the following statement:

Today marks 30 years since the United States led a coalition of 35 nations to launch Operation Desert Shield and stand against the occupation of Kuwait.

We remember and honor those who fought side by side, and we recognize Kuwait as a proud and indispensable American ally. The liberation of Kuwait is an important reminder of what countries can achieve when they come together during times of crisis and fight for freedom and justice.

The U.S.-Kuwait friendship has never been stronger, and our partnership is helping shape a more peaceful and prosperous Middle East. On behalf of the American people, I join Kuwait in commemorating the leadership, courage, and sacrifices of our people 30 years ago.

