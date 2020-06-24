US Department of State: Attacks in Syria

Washington DC (STL.News) Press Statement By Morgan Ortagus, Department Spokesperson:

We extend our deepest sympathies to the families of innocent civilians killed and those wounded in Syria today in the terrorist attack in Tel Halaf and the airstrike in Kobane.

There must be sustained focus by all on the critical need for a lasting political resolution to the conflict in Syria, as called for by United Nations Security Council Resolution (UNSCR) 2254 (2015). A continued spiral of violence impedes the hope for any such resolution. We reiterate our strong support for UN Secretary General Guterres’ and Special Envoy Pedersen’s calls for an immediate nationwide ceasefire and efforts by Special Envoy Pedersen to facilitate a political resolution to the conflict under UNSCR 2254.

