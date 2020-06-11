US Customs & Border Protection Officers Seized Over $300K in Cocaine at Brownsville Port of Entry

BROWNSVILLE, TX (STL.News) U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) Office of Field Operations (OFO) officers assigned to the Brownsville and Matamoros International Bridge seized over $300K in alleged cocaine concealed within a white 2007 Chevrolet Silverado.

“This interception of narcotics exemplifies the specialized expertise and level of awareness exhibited by our CBP officers at the Port of Brownsville. They continue to keep our communities safe by identifying and preventing dangerous substances from entering our nation,” said Port Director Tater Ortiz, Brownsville Port of Entry.

The seizure occurred on Monday, June 8 at the Brownsville and Matamoros International Bridge when CBP officers referred a 19 year-old male, citizen of the United States driving a white 2007 Chevrolet Silverado to CBP secondary for further inspection. At secondary, CBP officers utilized non-intrusive imaging system (NII) technology and a narcotics detection canine, resulting in the discovery of 20 packages of alleged cocaine with a total weight of 48 pounds.

The estimated street value of the narcotics is $370,600.

CBP officers seized the narcotics. The case was turned over to U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement-Homeland Security Investigations (ICE-HSI) special agents for further investigation.