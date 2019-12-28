US Customs and Border Protection Patrol Agents Track Drug Mules in East County San Diego, CA

BOULEVARD, CA (STL.News) US Customs and Border Protection Patrol agents who were tracking drug smugglers in a rural east county San Diego community, discovered abandoned marijuana left by “Drug Mules” on Christmas Eve.

At approximately 1 p.m., agents discovered five burlap bundles, modified with back pack style straps, containing about 244 pounds of marijuana with an estimated value of $97,600. These drugs were discovered in an area that lacks border security infrastructure.

After an extensive search, agents were unable to locate the subjects connected with the drugs. The marijuana was turned over to Drug Enforcement Agency (DEA).

To prevent the illicit smuggling of humans, drugs, and other contraband, the U.S. Border Patrol maintains a high level of vigilance on corridors of egress away from our Nation’s borders. To report suspicious activity to the U.S. Border Patrol, contact San Diego Sector at (619) 498-9900.