US Border Patrol Foils Multiple Human Smuggling Attempts, Seizes Firearm

TUCSON, AZ (STL.News) U.S. Border Patrol agents in Tucson Sector stopped a variety of human smuggling attempts this week, including several with illegal aliens locked in the trunks of cars, and one with a loaded firearm in the vehicle.

In an encounter late Wednesday afternoon, agents patrolling near Douglas arrested a man and woman from Bisbee for smuggling six illegal aliens in a Ford Explorer. Agents discovered a loaded .38 revolver while searching the vehicle.

That same evening, agents worked with multiple law enforcement agencies to catch a vehicle that failed to yield for an immigration related traffic stop on federal Route 1 near Ajo. The vehicle’s occupants, including three illegal aliens, ultimately attempted to flee on foot but were quickly apprehended.

Around the same time, agents assigned to the state Route 85 immigration checkpoint near Ajo arrested an adult male from Phoenix for smuggling two illegal aliens in the trunk of his Mitsubishi Mirage.

On Tuesday, agents assigned to the immigration checkpoint on Interstate 19 near Amado arrested a male and female from Tucson in a similar event. After a canine alerted to a Kia Spectra, the vehicle was referred to secondary inspection, where agents discovered two Mexican nationals locked inside the vehicle’s trunk.

“These arrests illustrate the complexity of our mission,” said Chief Roy D. Villareal of the Tucson Sector. “Agents never know who they will encounter, and no situation is routine.”

