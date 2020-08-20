US Attorney General Barr Announces Updates on Operation Legend at Press Conference in Kansas City, MO

KANSAS CITY, MO (STL.News) At a press conference in Kansas City, Missouri, Wednesday, Attorney General William P. Barr announced updates on Operation Legend.

“Operation LeGend is working,” said U.S. Attorney Tim Garrison in introducing Attorney General Barr. “In just four weeks, it has resulted in the arrests of 18 homicide suspects and the seizure of over 70 illegal firearms. In June, Kansas City had more than three killings every four days. Since our announcement on July 8, that rate has been reduced to fewer than three killings every five days. There is much to be done, but to use the parlance of our day, we are flattening the curve in Kansas City.”

“We are grateful here in Kansas City for these additional resources,” added Garrison, who was joined by U.S. Attorneys from across the United States who have launched Operation LeGend in their districts, “and we are gratified to see Operation LeGend expand to other cities represented by my colleagues here.”

Since the operation’s launch, there have been more than 1,000 arrests, including defendants who have been charged in state and local courts. Of those arrests, approximately 217 defendants have been charged with federal crimes. These numbers exclude Indianapolis, whose operation was just announced last Friday. In addition, nearly 400 firearms have been seized by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.

The Attorney General launched the operation on July 8, 2020, as a sustained, systematic and coordinated law enforcement initiative in which federal law enforcement agencies work in conjunction with state and local law enforcement officials to fight violent crime. The initiative is named in honor of four-year-old LeGend Taliferro, who was shot and killed while he slept early in the morning of June 29 in Kansas City.

Launched first in Kansas City, MO., on July 8, 2020, the operation was expanded to Chicago and Albuquerque on July 22, 2020, to Cleveland, Detroit, and Milwaukee on July 29, 2020, to St. Louis and Memphis on August 6, 2020, and to Indianapolis on August 14, 2020. A breakdown of the federal charges in each district, with the exception of Indianapolis, is below.

Kansas City, MO.

43 defendants have been charged with federal crimes outlined below, with some defendants charged with multiple offenses. In addition to the federal charges, the operation has led to the arrests of 17 state defendants on homicide charges.

20 defendants have been charged with being a felon in possession of a firearm;

17 defendants have been charged with drug trafficking;

Four defendants have been charged with being a drug user in possession of a firearm;

Six defendants have been charged with being in possession of a firearm in furtherance of drug trafficking;

Four defendants have been charged with being in possession of a firearm in furtherance of violent crime;

One defendant has been charged with being a felon in possession of ammunition;

Three defendants have been charged with armed robbery;

One defendant has been charged with carjacking; and

One defendant has been charged with arson.

Chicago, Ill.

61 defendants have been charged with federal crimes outlined below, with some defendants charged with multiple offenses.

34 defendants have been charged with firearms-related offenses;

26 defendants have been charged with narcotics-related offenses;

One defendant has been charged with possession of machine gun;

One defendant has been charged with illegally dealing firearms without a license;

One defendant has been charged with the illegal sale of firearm to prohibited person; and

One defendant has been charged with bank fraud.

Albuquerque, NM. – 16 defendants have been charged with federal crimes outlined below, with some defendants charged with multiple offenses.

Six defendants have been charged with conspiracy to distribute controlled substances;

Four defendants have been charged with distribution of controlled substances;

Six defendants have been charged with possession with intent to distribute a controlled substance;

Four defendants have been charged with being in possession of a firearm in furtherance of drug trafficking;

Eight defendants have been charged with being a felon in possession of a firearm;

One defendant has been charged with being in possession of a stolen firearm;

Two defendants have been charged with Hobbs Act violations; and

One defendant has been charged with carjacking.

Cleveland, OH.

32 defendants have been charged with federal crimes outlined below, with some defendants charged with multiple offenses. Two defendants remain fugitives.

22 defendants have been charged with federal drug trafficking charges;

Nine defendants have been charged with federal firearms violations; and

One defendant had been charged with carjacking.

Detroit, MI. – 22 defendants have been charged with federal offenses outlined below, with some defendants charged with multiple offenses.

14 defendants have been charged with being a felon in possession of a firearm;

Two defendants have been charged with possession with the intent to distribute controlled substances;

Two defendants have been charged with possession of a firearm in furtherance of drug trafficking;

Three defendants have been charged with receipt of a firearm while under indictment;

Four defendants have been charged with making false statement to a licensed firearm dealer; and

Two defendants have been charged with carjacking.

Milwaukee, WI. – 11 defendants have been charged with federal crimes outlined below, with some defendants charged with multiple offenses. In addition, thus far, 28 firearms have been seized.

Eight defendants have been charged with being a felon in possession of a firearm;

Five defendants have been charged with possession with intent to distribute narcotics;

Four defendants have been charged with possession of a firearm in furtherance of drug trafficking;

Two defendants have been charged with making false statements to a licensed firearm dealer;

One defendant has been charged with possession of a firearm while being an unlawful user of narcotics;

One defendant has been charged with being a felon in possession of ammunition; and

One defendant has been charged with distribution of narcotics.

St. Louis, MO – 25 defendants have been charged with federal crimes, with some defendants charged with multiple offenses.

One defendant has been charged with drug trafficking and possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime following the USMS’s execution of a state arrest warrant;

One defendant has been charged with robbery of an item effecting interstate commerce and possession of a firearm in furtherance of a crime of violence following an joint ATF, SLMPD-initiated undercover operation targeting a known shooter;

One defendant has been charged with being a felon in possession of a firearm following ATF’s execution of a federal search warrant directed towards the residence of a suspected murderer;

21 defendants have been charged with drug trafficking offenses; and

One defendant has been charged with being a drug user in possession of a firearm.

Memphis, Tenn. – Seven defendants have been charged with federal offenses, with some defendants charged with multiple offenses.