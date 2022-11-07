US and EU argue over claims of gas crisis profiteering

European energy groups have been the real winners in the transatlantic trade in liquefied natural gas, the US government has said, pushing back against criticism that North American producers were profiteering as Europe scrambles to replace Russian gas.A chasm between US and European gas prices has delivered bumper profits for companies buying American gas and selling it into Europe this year. French president Emmanuel Macron said last month the “double standard” was creating undeserved “superprofits” for energy producers in the US and Norway, which have significantly increased flows to Europe since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in February.But Brad Crabtree, an assistant secretary in the US department of energy, said it was European off-takers that were benefiting from the arbitrage between US and European prices, not US producers. “What’s happening is the companies that hold those long-term contracts with US LNG producers, they’re marking that up and earning that margin in the European market,” he told the Financial Times. “It’s not the US LNG company, it’s basically European-headquartered international oil companies and traders.”The biggest European energy majors and commodity traders, including BP, Shell, Glencore and Vitol, all have long-term offtake agreements with US LNG producers.BP reported earnings of $8.2bn last week, noting “exceptional” profits from its gas trading and marketing business. Shell, which is the world’s biggest LNG trader, has reported earnings of more than $30bn in the first nine months of the year, leaving it on course to smash its annual profit record of $31bn set in 2008.European spot LNG prices have cooled in recent weeks to about $25 per million British thermal units, having reached record highs of more than $70 per million Btu in the summer. That compares with a domestic US price that has ranged between $5 to $10 since Russia launched its assault on Ukraine. Europe’s rush for gas has shaken up the global LNG trade, with the US and other big exporters diverting shipments to the continent. In March, US president Joe Biden struck a deal with EU commission president Ursula von der Leyen to boost US gas shipments to Europe.Cheniere Energy, the largest US LNG exporter, says about 70 per cent of shipments from its facilities in Texas and Louisiana have gone to Europe, compared with roughly 30 per cent last year. Crabtree said the US was “absolutely committed” to helping Europe meet its supply needs “at a price that is affordable to the continent”.“So it’s especially concerning to us that the discussion in Europe is being presented as though we have some control over the margins that are being earned on our LNG, because we don’t,” he added.In addition to ensuring steady supply, the US is focused on reducing the carbon emissions associated with the LNG in order to maintain support for the fuel as “a near and medium-term solution for energy security”, Crabtree said. “We have to demonstrate that this is part of a strategy that puts us on a trajectory to net zero by mid-century.”The US vies with Qatar as the world’s biggest LNG exporter and plans to significantly increase supply in the next decade.

