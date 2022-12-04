Unlucky 2022! At least 8 Tata group stocks may end the year in red; will they rebound?

1`After giving multibagger returns in 2021, shares of several Tata Group companies have languished this year, and about 8 of them may also end 2022 in the red.

These underperformers also include flagship names such as , , and , which are down about 5-10% year-to-date. These stocks gained 30-163% in 2021.

Meanwhile, other group companies such as , , , , Artson Engineering , and have declined 10-41% so far in 2022.

The global macroeconomic risks, geopolitical tensions, high inflation, and tightening monetary policy measures by central banks roiled market sentiment in 2022.

The consequent effect of the above factors on the corporate earnings turned the risk-reward

in this pack unfavourable and triggered selling in stocks.

However, there were outliers in the pack, who managed to give strong returns and even turn multibagger as reflected in the table above.

Down, but not out…

Most companies faced severe profitability pressure in the last few quarters and the slowdown

in developed economies does cast a shadow on the earnings growth for some of them like

Tata Motors and .

However, stocks have not gone completely out of favour for D-Street investors.

Despite reporting dismal quarterly numbers for the September quarter and seeing earnings downgrades, Tata Motors stock remains a “strong buy” for atleast 17 of the 29 analysts tracking the company, according to Trendlyne.

This is because analysts are bullish on the growth prospects for the India business given the strong demand for passenger vehicles.

Similarly for Tata Steel, 13 analysts have a “strong buy” recommendation, and for most analysts,

Rallis India remains a ‘hold’ or even a ‘buy’ at the current levels.

Hope of a rebound in China, easing raw material prices and strong domestic demand is likely

to aid Tata Steel earnings in the near term.

Swati Hotkar, assistant vice president – technical research at Nirmal Bang Securities is extremely bullish on Tata Steel stock and is among her picks in the Tata Group pack. She expects the stock to test Rs 140-150 in the medium term. If it sustains above Rs 150, the stock has potential to move towards Rs 240, Hotkar said.

Some analysts recommend holding shares of Voltas in the hope that demand will remain

strong in the summer season next year, which will drive sales of air conditioners.

For Ruchit Jain, lead research analyst at

5paisa.com, Rallis India and Tata Communications look promising on charts as they have seen good buying interest recently.

“Traders should look for such potential stocks with good price volume action as they could deliver good returns in the short to medium term,” Jain told ETMarkets.

(Disclaimer: Recommendations, suggestions, views and opinions given by the experts are their own. These do not represent the views of Economic Times)

