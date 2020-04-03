United States Attorney William M. McSwain Announces More Than $159 Million Available to Fight Drug Addiction Crisis

(STL.News) – United States Attorney William M. McSwain announced that more than $159 million in Department of Justice grants are available to help communities address America’s drug addiction crisis.

“Our Office participates in numerous outreach programs that focus on addiction awareness, prevention, and recovery,” said U.S. Attorney McSwain. “These grants are one aspect of that effort: through these grants, we are providing those affected by addiction with a path forward to long-term recovery. This is an important initiative that helps those directly and indirectly affected by addiction, while making our communities safer at the same time.”

“Our nation is facing the difficult challenge of curbing substance addiction, which threatens public safety and is among the Administration’s top domestic priorities,” said Katharine T. Sullivan, Principal Deputy Assistant Attorney General for the Office of Justice Programs. “The Department of Justice is front and center in the fight to meet this challenge. OJP is making historic amounts of grant funding available to ensure that our communities have access to innovative and diverse solutions.”

The funding is available through the Office of Justice Programs (OJP), the federal government’s leading source of public safety funding and crime victim assistance in state, local, and tribal jurisdictions. OJP’s programs support a wide array of activities and services, including programs designed to prevent overdose deaths and break the cycle of addiction and crime.

