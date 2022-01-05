(STL.News) At the United Nations in New York, diplomats are facing what Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has described as the “greatest cascade of crises in our lifetimes”.

Even as the United Nations Security Council welcomed five new countries as non-permanent members, he warned the world is threatened because of inequities and it is deeply divided over issues such as Ukraine and China.

Guterres is starting his second term in office this week.

Al Jazeera’s James Bays reports from the UN headquarters in New York, the US.

SOURCE: Al Jazeera News via YouTube