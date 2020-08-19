United Airlines Doubles Service Between San Francisco and Shanghai

CHICAGO, IL (STL.News) United Airlines today announced it will increase service to China from two to four weekly flights between San Francisco and Shanghai’s Pudong International Airport via Seoul’s Incheon International Airport. Beginning Sept.4, 2020, United will operate four weekly flights with Boeing 777-300ER aircraft from San Francisco to Shanghai on Wednesdays, Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays. Customers traveling from Shanghai will return to San Francisco on Mondays, Thursdays, Saturdays and Sundays. Tickets will be available for purchase beginning Wednesday, Aug.19 on united.com and the United mobile app.

“United has served mainland China for more than three decades and we look forward to continuing to connect customers traveling between the U.S. and Shanghai with two additional flights beginning in September,” said Patrick Quayle, United’s vice president of International Network and Alliances.

