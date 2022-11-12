Unions set to cause Christmas chaos in bid to ‘drive the Tories out’ as Border Force among thousands striking

STRIKING unions will cause chaos at Christmas in an attempt to “drive the Tories out”.

Border Force officers will be among thousands of civil servants walking out.

2Unions are set to cause Christmas chaos with Border Force officers among thousands of civil servants strikingCredit: PA:Press Association

2General secretary Mark Serwotka vowed to ‘drive the Tories out’ as he supported a wider strikeCredit: Getty

It comes after the PCS union voted for action.

Their leaders said they will co-ordinate strikes with other unions in the run up to Christmas.

Last week, at a rally in central London, general secretary Mark Serwotka vowed to “drive the Tories out” as he supported a wider strike.

And president Fran Heathcote added: “Our key demand is to get this Government out so that we can have this sorted by a Labour administration.”

A Government source said: “Families should not be the ones to suffer from the Border Force union’s political games.

“Halting travel and the deliveries of presents will ruin Christmas for thousands.”

Tory MP Jonathan Gullis said: “Militant unionists are prepared to ruin hard-working people’s holidays, all to try to get their Labour MP mates into power.”

In a message to other unions at the rally, Mr Serwotka said: “If you strike, we will go on strike the same day as you, because the more of us that go on strike, the more chance we have of winning.

“Support the strikes, drive the Tories out.”

UNITE says 10,000 of its NHS members will be balloted in the coming days over strikes.