Union Secures Economic Victory Against OHL

Union continued its unbeaten run in the Jupiler Pro League on Saturday night with an economical 1-0 home win against OHL. The visitors from Leuven made it quite difficult for the vice champion, but had to give in after a header goal by the tall striker Gustaf Nilsson (78.). OHL tumbles out of the top eight after the loss. Union, which has now been unbeaten in the league for fourteen games in a row, remains firmly second.

OHL Proved to be a Difficult Opponent

OHL proved to be a difficult opponent to play against the number two in the rankings in the Dudenpark. Defensively it was not easy to roll up and offensively it also had strength. Union intrinsically showed itself to be the best team on the field and got the most chances playing football, but OHL was at least as dangerous on the counter at times. Union goalkeeper Anthony Moris had to make some great saves to prevent the deficit. OHL closing piece Cojocaru also kept his team straight before the break several times.

After the break, little changed in the balance of power. Union played the best football, but the visitors from Leuven again took a smart approach. It produced chances on both sides of the field, but no goals. OHL took advantage of mistakes by the home team and got better and better into the game as the clock ticked on, but the visitors lacked concentration in the last action to force the goal. Union succeeded more than ten minutes before the end. The substitute Loïc Lapoussin showed his class and painted the ball on the head of the great striker Nilsson (78.), who headed in 1-0 untenably.

In the standings, Union follows with 49 points, six points behind leader Genk, the last team to give the team from Brussels a league defeat. Leuven is ninth with 30 points.

This article is originally published on bruzz.be