Union County: Seneca Wilson Admits Robbing Bank

Union County Man, Seneca Wilson Admits Robbing Bank

NEWARK, N.J (STL.News) A Union County, New Jersey, man today admitted robbing a bank in Rutherford, New Jersey, U.S. Attorney Philip R. Sellinger announced.

Seneca Wilson, 43, of Clark, New Jersey, pleaded guilty by videoconference before U.S. District Judge Claire C. Cecchi to an indictment charging him with one count of bank robbery.

According to documents filed in this case and statements made in court:

On April 7, 2021, at approximately 4:12 p.m., Wilson entered the Kearny Bank in Rutherford. He handed the teller a note in which he demanded money with no straps on the bills. The teller then put approximately $2,300 in United States currency into a white plastic bag that Wilson had provided. Wilson then took the bag of cash and walked out of the bank.

The bank robbery charge carries a maximum potential penalty of 20 years in prison and a $250,000 fine. Sentencing is scheduled for Aug. 16, 2022.

U.S. Attorney Sellinger credited special agents of the FBI’s Violent Crimes/Interstate Theft Task Force, under the direction of Special Agent in Charge George M. Crouch in Newark, with the investigation leading to today’s guilty plea.

The government is represented by Assistant U.S. Attorney Benjamin Levin of the U.S. Attorney’s Office National Security Unit in Newark.

SOURCE: USDOJ.Today