Unemployment Insurance Weekly Claims – Ending July 8, 2023 – Seasonally Adjusted Data

Washington, DC (STL.News) The U.S. Department of Labor released the Unemployment Insurance Weekly Claims data for the week ending July 8, 2023:

In the week ending July 8, the advance figure for seasonally adjusted initial claims was 237,000, a decrease of 12,000 from the previous week’s revised level. The previous week’s level was revised up by 1,000 from 248,000 to 249,000. The 4-week moving average was 246,750, a decrease of 6,750 from the previous week’s revised average. The previous week’s average was revised up by 250 from 253,250 to 253,500.

The advance seasonally adjusted insured unemployment rate was 1.2 percent for the week ending July 1, unchanged from the previous week’s unrevised rate. The advance number for seasonally adjusted insured unemployment during the week ending July 1 was 1,729,000, an increase of 11,000 from the previous week’s revised level. The previous week’s level was revised down by 2,000 from 1,720,000 to 1,718,000. The 4-week moving average was 1,735,250, a decrease of 10,750 from the previous week’s revised average. The previous week’s average was revised down by 500 from 1,746,500 to 1,746,000.

PLEASE NOTE: This is not the complete report. CLICK to view the complete report in PDF format.

SOURCE: U.S. Department of Labor