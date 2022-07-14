Under Secretary Zeya’s Travel to the Hague

Washington, DC – The US Department of State released the following statement:

Under Secretary of State for Civilian Security, Democracy, and Human Rights Uzra Zeya will travel to The Hague, Netherlands, on July 13-14. She is leading the U.S. delegation at the Ukraine Accountability Conference, which is co-hosted by Dutch Minister of Foreign Affairs Wopke Hoekstra, European Union Commissioner for Justice Didier Reynders, and International Criminal Court (ICC) Prosecutor Karim Khan. This ministerial brings together over 40 countries to advance coordination of ongoing work to promote accountability for the human rights abuses, war crimes, and other atrocities committed by Russian forces in Ukraine. While at the ministerial, the Under Secretary will also have meetings with senior international counterparts to discuss support for refugees and other displaced persons, accountability for human rights abuses, and other pressing needs that have resulted from Russia’s ongoing, brutal aggression against Ukraine. Under Secretary Zeya will be joined at The Hague by the Department of State Office of Global Criminal Justice Ambassador-at-Large Beth Van Schaack, and Department of Justice Counselor for War Crimes Accountability Eli Rosenbaum.