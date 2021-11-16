19.7 C
Under Secretary Zeya’s Travel to Brussels and Vilnius

By Maryam Shah
Washington, DC (STL.NewsThe US Department of State released the following statement:

Under Secretary of State for Civilian Security, Democracy and Human Rights Uzra Zeya will travel to Belgium and Lithuania from November 17–20, 2021.

In Belgium, Under Secretary Zeya will meet with senior European Union officials and civil society representatives to discuss the upcoming Summit for Democracy, which will bring together global stakeholders to set forth an affirmative agenda for global democratic renewal.  She also will coordinate with EU counterparts on issues related to anti-corruption, promoting human rights, and combatting anti-Semitism and racism.

Under Secretary Zeya will then travel to Lithuania, where she will meet with Lithuanian officials, including Foreign Minister Gabrielius Landsbergis, and civil society leaders.  These meetings will be an opportunity to highlight our shared cooperation on human rights and democracy issues.  While in Vilnius, she will also meet with representatives of Belarusian civil society and underscore our support for the democratic aspirations of the Belarusian people.  Under Secretary Zeya will deliver keynote remarks at the Future of Democracy Forum hosted by the Lithuanian government to discuss the challenges facing democracies around the world.

