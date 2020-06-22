Under Phase 3 of Nashville Reopening Roadmap

Dog Parks, Playgrounds, Basketball Courts, Picnic Shelters open today

Nashville, TN (STL.News) Under Phase 3 of the city’s Roadmap for Reopening Nashville, dog parks,playgrounds, picnic shelters and basketball courts will open today, Monday, June 22.

Phase 3 allows for facilities that are currently at 50% capacity to increase to 75% maximum capacity or a participant number determined by the department. Outdoor park facilities scheduled to open today are listed below.

Playgrounds

Parents are responsible for bringing their own disinfectant and wiping down or sanitizing equipment before and after use and maintaining a social distance of 6 feet.

Dog Parks

Masks are required, and pet owners are expected to maintain a social distance of 6 feet.

Users are responsible for bringing their own disinfectant and wiping down or sanitizing benches and/or other usable equipment before and after use.

Basketball Courts

Outdoor Courts – Users are asked to follow CDC protocol. Stay home if sick. wash hands and/or use sanitizer before and after play.

Spectators should wear masks and maintain a social distance of 6 feet.

Indoor Courts remain closed.

Picnic Shelters

Picnic shelters will open at 50% capacity

Users are responsible for bringing their own disinfectant and wiping down or sanitizing equipment before and after use and are expected to maintain a social distance of 6 feet when possible.

Sports Fields

Spectators are requested to use lawn chairs around the perimeter of the field rather than sit in the bleachers and to maintain a social distance of 6 feet.

For baseball, softball and kickball teams should not use the dug-out but line the players up along the fence outside the playing field.

Tennis Courts

Doubles are now allowed.

Skatepark

Users are asked to follow the 6-foot social distancing protocol when waiting to utilize the bowls.

Spectators should wear masks and practice social distancing.

Special Events

Permits can be issued for events of up to 250 people or 50% of the venue capacity, provided proper social distancing protocols are followed.

The Special Events Division will make the final determination regarding the appropriateness of venue space and nature of event.

Operation of Metro Parks facilities during COVID-19 is at the discretion of the Metro Parks Department, in consultation with the Metro Public Health Department. These departments reserve the right to close facilities when deemed necessary.

