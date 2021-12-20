UN to Support Lebanon

Guterres commits UN support to Lebanon, calls for timely election

(STL.News) United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has reaffirmed the UN’s commitment to supporting crisis-hit Lebanon and urged the country to hold parliamentary elections next year on time.

“We aspire Lebanon to establish a social contract, develop its relations with foreign countries, and to achieve reforms in cooperation with civil society and the private sector,” Guterres said on Monday following a meeting with Prime Minister Najib Mikati at the Grand Serail.

Mikati said Lebanon is committed to its dissociation policy from regional disputes and conflicts.

Al Jazeera’s Zeina Khodr reports from Beirut, Lebanon.

SOURCE: Al Jareeza News via YouTube