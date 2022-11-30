UK's PRA proposes new criteria for 'prudential framework'

© Reuters. FILE PHOTO: Daffodils are seen flowering near the Treasury building in London, Britain March 7, 2017. REUTERS/Toby Melville/File Photo

LONDON (Reuters) – Britain’s Prudential (LON:) Regulation Authority on Wednesday published revised criteria for determining which firms would be in scope of the ‘strong and simple’ prudential framework it is developing.

At the same time the PRA published a consultation paper setting out its proposed rules and expectations covering the parts of the Basel III financial standards that remain to be implemented. The Treasury said it was consulting on legislative changes needed to facilitate the Basel III implementation.