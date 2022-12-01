UK's FTSE 100 nears 6-month high as Powell signals slower hikes

© Reuters. Traders looks at financial information on computer screens on the IG Index trading floor in London, Britain February 6, 2018. REUTERS/Simon Dawson/Files

(Reuters) – UK’s climbed towards a six-month high on Thursday, extending a strong performance from last month, as investors seized on hints that the U.S. Federal Reserve will scale back the pace of its interest rate hikes. The blue-chip index edged up 0.2% by 0814 GMT, holding near its strongest level since June 8, although sluggish oil stocks limited further gains. The domestically focussed jumped 1.2%. Wall Street’s main indexes rallied overnight, with the benchmark closing 3% higher, after Fed Chair Jerome Powell opened the door to a slowdown in the pace of monetary tightening.

Bucking the positive mood, oil stocks fell 1.5% as crude prices dipped with uncertainty lingering ahead of Sunday’s OPEC+ meeting. [O/R] Shares of education group Pearson (LON:) fell 3.5% after Exane BNP Paribas (EPA:) downgraded the stock rating to “neutral” from “outperform”.