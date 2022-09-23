UK's finance minister says his economic strategy is not a gamble – BBC



© Reuters. The Chancellor of the Exchequer Kwasi Kwarteng speaks during the Government’s Growth Plan statement at the House of Commons, in London, Britain, September 23, 2022. UK Parliament/Jessica Taylor/Handout via REUTERS



LONDON (Reuters) – Britain’s new finance minister Kwasi Kwarteng said on Friday that the government’s changes to tax, stamp duty and spending were not a gamble.

“What was (a gamble) in my view, was sticking to the course we were on,” he told the BBC in an interview after setting out the mini-budget earlier in the day.