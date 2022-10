© Reuters. Chris Heaton-Harris walks near a police officer outside Number 10 Downing Street, in London, Britain, October 25, 2022. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls



LONDON (Reuters) – British lawmaker Chris Heaton-Harris was re-appointed as Northern Ireland minister by new Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, a government statement said on Tuesday.

Heaton-Harris last week said that if a government was not formed in Northern Ireland by Friday Oct. 28, he would be “required by law” to call a fresh election.