UK will not ease immigration rules to help plug labour shortage, says minister



Employers struggling to find staff should look to the “domestic workforce” if they are seeking “lower-skilled labour”, the Immigration Minister said on Monday, sparking a row with business chiefs. Robert Jenrick insisted the UK is committed to cutting net migration after CBI boss Tony Danker said foreign workers are need to “plug the gap” in job vacancies. Mr Jenrick said the Government disagrees with the CBI on the need for more immigrant labour to boost economic growth after Brexit.”We want to bring down net migration,” he told TalkTV. “It’s something that is very important to the British people and we’re on the side of the British people.”Read MoreHe added: “If British employers are looking for lower-skilled labour, then the first port of call should be the domestic workforce.”It should be training up, improving the skills of British people and getting them into the workforce – because there’s still five million British people who are not economically active, including about half a million who left the workforce around the time of the pandemic.”Those are the sorts of people that we as a Government are most concerned about. “If they want to or can return to the workforce, we want to give them the skills to get back into it and British employers should be helping us to do that.”But Mr Danker said the “only thing” that has “moved the needle on growth” is allowing more immigration. He is expected to tell politicians later today that arguments over Brexit need to end and immigration has to be used to solve worker shortages in a bid to boost growth. “The reason why it’s so important is we have literally over a million vacancies in this country, we have 600,000 people who are now long-term unwell, who aren’t coming back to the labour market any time soon,” he told the BBC. “That’s why we have to get this shortage occupation list – the list of people that we’re really missing that we aren’t going to get in Britain any time soon – and we have to get them to plug the gap while we re-calibrate the labour market in the medium term.”I’m afraid it’s one of those levers that does help you grow, doesn’t cost money, but I recognise it’s a tough political choice for Conservative politicians.” In his speech at the CBI annual conference 2022 in Birmingham, Mr Danker is expected to praise some of the “incredibly welcome” announcements in last week’s autumn statement while also warning the UK must go further in order to solve years of stagnating growth.Senior politicians are expected to attend the business body’s two-day conference, which comes only days after Chancellor Jeremy Hunt unveiled £25 billion of tax rises in a budget designed to restore market confidence in the UK.The pivot from massive tax cuts, outlined in Liz Truss’s disastrous mini-budget, to steep tax rises has been criticised by some on the Tory backbenches, raising speculation of a rebellion by MPs over some of the measures.With the UK forecast to be already in recession, Mr Danker will tell the conference: “The painful reality about growth is that it can’t be stimulated overnight. That’s what the mini-budget got wrong.“Across-the-board tax cuts. Immediate demand stimulus. Relying on the old British strength ? consumption ? at the expense of the perennial British weakness ? investment ? has given growth a bad name.”Praising Mr Hunt for “staying the course” on projects designed to generate growth, such as HS2 rail and the new nuclear power plant at Sizewell C, the CBI boss will also offer the Government various solutions to boost the flagging economy.Pointing to ongoing “barriers” to growth, Mr Danker will call on politicians to be “practical” about immigration.“Let’s have economic migration in areas where we aren’t going to get the people and skills at home any time soon. In return, let’s make those visas fixed term.”He will also urge reform of regulations and red tape, telling the audience: “I know that some Conservative politicians today feel that this issue is the fault of Europe. But the biggest regulatory barriers facing businesses today are based on British laws, created by a British parliament, and administered by British regulators.”Mr Danker is also expected to flag concerns over Brexit, namely the as-yet unresolved row with the EU about the Northern Ireland Protocol.