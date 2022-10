© Reuters. FILE PHOTO: British Prime Minister Liz Truss attends a news conference in London, Britain, October 14, 2022. Daniel Leal/Pool via REUTERS



LONDON (Reuters) – British Prime Minister Liz Truss has pulled out of a planned visit on Wednesday where she had been expected to speak to broadcasters, PA Media reported.

No reason was given for the cancellation of the trip, which had been confirmed as going ahead by her office earlier in the day.