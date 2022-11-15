UK officials ‘seeking clarity’ after Russian missiles cross into Poland



It comes after a senior US intelligence official said Russian missiles crossed into the Nato member state, reportedly killing two people.It is understood that the Government is aware of the reports, which emerged on Tuesday evening, and is urgently seeking clarity.A Nato official: “We are looking into these reports and closely co-ordinating with our ally Poland.”News that Russian missiles had crossed into Poland immediately prompted alarm amid fears of any escalation in Ukraine’s conflict with Russia.Read MoreHowever, little information is so far known about how the incident might have occurred.Polish government spokesman Piotr Mueller did not immediately confirm the information but said top leaders were holding an emergency meeting due to a “crisis situation”.Polish media reported that two people died on Tuesday afternoon after a projectile struck an area where grain was drying in Przewodow, a Polish village near the border with Ukraine.