© Reuters. FILE PHOTO: British Parliamentary Secretary to the Treasury (Chief Whip) Wendy Morton leaves Downing Street in London, Britain October 20, 2022. REUTERS/Toby Melville



LONDON (Reuters) – Britain’s Wendy Morton, the member of the government in charge of discipline among Conservative Party lawmakers, resigned on Tuesday following the appointment of Rishi Sunak as prime minister.

Morton said on Twitter she was “heading to the back benches”, meaning she would be leaving the government.