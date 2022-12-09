UK government tells BoE to focus more on global competitiveness

© Reuters. FILE PHOTO: The Bank of England is seen against a blue sky, London June 15, 2012. REUTERS/Paul Hackett

LONDON (Reuters) – Britain’s government said on Friday that it plans to change the law to require the Bank of England’s Prudential (LON:) Regulation Authority (PRA) to focus more on the financial sector’s global competitiveness, as part of wider-ranging reforms.

The PRA, which regulates British banks and insurers, already has a duty to promote financial services competition, but this will be widened to cover “the international competitiveness of the UK economy – including in particular the financial services sector – and its growth in the medium to long term”.

The new requirement – set out by finance minister Jeremy Hunt in a letter to BoE Governor Andrew Bailey – is “subject to aligning with relevant international standards”.

Bailey has repeatedly said that effective regulation, ensuring financial stability, is essential for Britain to be attractive to foreign investors.



