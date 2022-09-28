UK finance minister Kwarteng not resigning, no reversal in policy -Sky News



© Reuters. FILE PHOTO: British Chancellor of the Exchequer Kwasi Kwarteng attends an interview with Laura Kuenssberg from the Labour Party Conference in Liverpool, in the London studio, Britain September 25, 2022. Jeff Overs/BBC/Handout via REUTERS/File Photo



LONDON (Reuters) – British finance minister Kwasi Kwarteng is not resigning and there will be no reversal of policy, Sky News Political Editor Beth Rigby said on Twitter (NYSE:), citing Treasury sources.

Kwarteng’s tax cut plans, on top of an energy bill bailout, all funded by a huge increase in government borrowing, have triggered financial market chaos.