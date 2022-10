© Reuters. New Chancellor of the Exchequer Jeremy Hunt leaves 10 Downing Street in London, Britain, October 14, 2022. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls



LONDON (Reuters) – Britain’s new finance minister Jeremy Hunt will announce that the government’s energy price guarantee will only remain universal until April after which it will become targeted and capped, the Times reported on Monday.

The report comes ahead of a statement from Hunt which is expected around 1000 GMT.