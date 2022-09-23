UK economic plans are not a gamble – minister



© Reuters. British Chief Secretary to the Treasury Simon Clarke leaves the 10 Downing Street, in London, Britain May 25, 2022. REUTERS/John Sibley



LONDON (Reuters) – Britain’s economic plans are not a gamble, levelling-up minister Simon Clarke said on Friday, ahead of a fiscal statement due to set out tax cuts designed to spur economic growth that outstrips rising national debt.

“The evidence of the 1980s and the 1990s is that a dynamic low tax economy is what delivers the best growth rates – this isn’t a gamble, the weight of history and evidence is with us,” he told the BBC.